Today in San Diego, California, Kayla Day (No. 93 in world) will challenge Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 68), the highlight of a six-match schedule in the San Diego Open qualifying qualification final. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

San Diego Open Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 10

September 10 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch the San Diego Open Today - September 10

Match Round Match Time Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Varvara Lepchenko Qualifying Qualification Final 2:00 PM ET Renata Zarazua vs. Louisa Chirico Qualifying Qualification Final 2:00 PM ET Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Kayla Day Qualifying Qualification Final 3:15 PM ET Claire Liu vs. Clervie Ngounoue Qualifying Qualification Final 3:30 PM ET Magdalena Frech vs. Hailey Baptiste Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 PM ET Emma Navarro vs. Iryna Shymanovich Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Osorio Serrano vs. Day

Through 13 tournaments so far this year, Osorio Serrano has yet to win a title, and her record is 21-14.

Day is 11-8 through eight tournaments this year, but has come up short in claiming any tournament wins.

Through 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Osorio Serrano has played 21.7 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Osorio Serrano has played 11 matches on hard courts this year, and 22.7 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Osorio Serrano has won 61.3% of her games on serve, and 40.5% on return.

Day has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 19 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 51.3% of games.

On hard courts, Day has played eight matches (averaging 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set).

Day is 76-for-127 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 59.8%) and 48-for-126 in return games (38.1%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Osorio Serrano or Day to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Louisa Chirico Caroline Dolehide 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Renata Zarazua Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich Eryn Cayetano 6-1, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Varvara Lepchenko Madison Brengle 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Kayla Day Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez 6-1, 6-3 Qualification Round 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.