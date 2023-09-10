Should you wager on Mo Alie-Cox getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox had three touchdowns and 189 receiving yards (13.5 per game) last year.

Alie-Cox hauled in a touchdown pass twice last year, out of 14 games played, and had multiple TD receptions once.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 2 26 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Titans 6 6 85 2 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 2 13 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Steelers 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 2 1 2 0 Week 17 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 1 1 4 1

