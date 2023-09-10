Indianapolis Colts receiver Kylen Granson has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars conceded the fifth-most passing yards last season, 238.5 per game.

Granson grabbed 31 passes for 302 yards last season. He averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game on 40 targets.

Granson vs. the Jaguars

Granson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 22.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 22.3 REC YPG / REC TD Against Jacksonville last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jaguars allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 238.5 yards per game given up by the Jaguars through the air last season were the 28th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Jaguars allowed 25 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 19th in NFL play.

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 44.4% of his games (four of nine) last year.

He was targeted on 40 passes last season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

Granson did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 13 games).

Granson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/6/2022 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

