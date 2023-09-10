AFC South opponents match up when the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Colts Insights (2022)

Last season the Colts racked up 3.6 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Jaguars surrendered (20.6).

The Colts collected 311.6 yards per game last season, 41.7 fewer yards than the 353.3 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.

Last year Indianapolis piled up 109.8 rushing yards per game, just 5.0 fewer yards than Jacksonville allowed per contest (114.8).

The Colts turned the ball over seven more times (34 total) than the Jaguars forced turnovers (27) last year.

Colts Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Colts scored more points (19.3 per game) than they did overall (17.0). They also allowed fewer points at home (22.3) than they did overall (25.1).

The Colts accumulated more yards at home (315.9 per game) than they did overall (311.6), and gave up fewer at home (326.3 per game) than overall (334.0).

Indianapolis picked up 219.1 passing yards per game at home (17.2 more than overall), and conceded 201.6 at home (8.3 fewer than overall).

At home, the Colts picked up fewer rushing yards (96.8 per game) than overall (109.8). They also conceded more rushing yards (124.6 per game) than overall (124.1).

At home the Colts converted more third downs (38.1%) than overall (32.9%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (39.2%) than overall (37.9%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Jacksonville - FOX 9/17/2023 at Houston - FOX 9/24/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

