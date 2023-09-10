Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) on Sunday, September 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

In 2022, the Colts went 4-12-1 and failed to make the playoffs. They gave up 25.1 points per game (to rank 28th in the NFL) while scoring 17 per game (30th).

The Jaguars finished 9-8 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round. They scored 23.8 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 20.6 (12th).

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Doubtful Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Forearm Limited Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out Tyler Lacy DE Hip Out

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts Season Insights (2022)

The Colts totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 15th, surrendering 334 yards per contest.

Indianapolis ranked third-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points per game allowed) last season.

The Colts averaged 201.9 passing yards per game offensively last year (23rd in NFL), and they surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

Indianapolis ranked 23rd in run offense (109.8 rushing yards per game) and 21st in run defense (124.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts had the worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -13, forcing 21 turnovers (19th in NFL) while turning it over 34 times (32nd in NFL).

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+180)

Jaguars (-225), Colts (+180) Total: 46 points

