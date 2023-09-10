As of September 10 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . Defensively, it ranked 15th, surrendering 334 yards per contest.

The Colts won only two games at home last season and two on the road.

Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and accumulated 236 yards (19.7 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Zaire Franklin totaled 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.