Division rivals Jacksonville (0-0) and Indianapolis (0-0) will meet in a matchup of AFC South teams on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Jaguars face off with the Colts. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Colts vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Colts were leading after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games last year.

In the first quarter last year, the Colts averaged 3.2 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.9 points on defense (15th-ranked).

The Jaguars led six times, were losing eight times, and were knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Jacksonville averaged 3.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Colts outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games last year, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Colts averaged 4.7 points in the second quarter (32nd-ranked) last season. They surrendered 8.4 points on average in the second quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, were outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last season, Jacksonville averaged 6.8 points on offense (15th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Colts outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last season, the Colts averaged 4.6 points on offense (17th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense (17th-ranked).

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 11 games last season, lost the third quarter in three games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last year, Jacksonville's offense averaged 6.2 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 2.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Colts won the fourth quarter in six games last year, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

The Colts' offense averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 7.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

On offense, Jacksonville averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 6.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (20th-ranked).

Colts vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 17 games last season, the Colts had the lead after the first half five times and trailed after the first half 12 times.

The Colts' offense averaged 7.9 points in the first half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 12.3 points on average in the first half.

The Jaguars had the lead eight times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

In the first half, Jacksonville averaged 10.5 points scored on offense last season (18th-ranked). It surrendered an average of 12.8 points on defense (27th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Colts won the second half in nine games last year (3-5-1 record in those games), and lost the second half in eight games (1-7).

Offensively, the Colts averaged 9.7 points in the second half last year (23rd-ranked). They gave up 11.9 points on average in the second half (25th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Jaguars won the second half in nine games, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied the second half in one game.

Jacksonville averaged 11.7 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it allowed 9.1 points on average in the second half.

