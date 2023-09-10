Bookmakers have listed player props for Spencer Steer and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.366/.450 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 8 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 77 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.355/.451 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 115 hits with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.338/.428 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

