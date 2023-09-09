As we enter Week 2 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the OVC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bowling Green Falcons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Tennessee State Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Lindenwood Lions at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!