Tyler O'Neill vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- O'Neill will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers in his last outings.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), with more than one hit 10 times (15.6%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21.9% of his games this season, O'Neill has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.245
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.314
|.473
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/11
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
