The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) square off at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Virginia Tech ranks 54th in scoring offense (36 points per game) and 53rd in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game) this year. Purdue's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 487 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 81st with 363 total yards per contest.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Purdue Virginia Tech 363 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368 (85th) 487 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (50th) 109 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (96th) 254 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (57th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 254 yards on 17-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 29 yards.

Devin Mockobee has rushed 16 times for 60 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 16 yards.

Deion Burks paces his team with 152 receiving yards on four receptions with two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 46 yards (46 yards per game) this year.

TJ Sheffield's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 22 yards.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells leads Virginia Tech with 251 yards (251 ypg) on 17-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 27 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has 55 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Ali Jennings' team-high 72 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in four receptions totaling 69 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Da'Quan Felton's one catch is good enough for 34 yards.

