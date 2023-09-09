The Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The point total is 47.5 for the contest.

Virginia Tech is averaging 36 points per game on offense, which ranks them 54th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 53rd, allowing 17 points per contest. Purdue ranks 81st in total yards per game (363), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 487 total yards surrendered per contest.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Venue: Lane Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -3 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -145 +120

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Stats Leaders

With 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns, Charlie Jones was a big performer in the passing game last season.

Aidan O'Connell played 14 games last season, and aired it out for 3,481 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage.

Devin Mockobee rushed for 968 yards (69.1 yards per game) and nine TDs.

Mockobee amassed 31 grabs (on 46 targets) for 274 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the stats he posted in the ground attack.

As a key cog in the offense, Payne Durham totaled 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 56 catches.

Sanoussi Kane hit the gridiron for 14 games, registering one sack to go with two TFL and 50 tackles.

Jalen Graham accumulated one sack to go along with four TFL, 49 tackles, and one interception in 14 games.

In 14 games, Cam Allen collected 37 tackles and three interceptions.

With 5.5 sacks to go along with four TFL and 26 tackles, Jack Sullivan made a big impact on D.

