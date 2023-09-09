Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Virginia Tech Hokies and Purdue Boilermakers match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Hokies. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30

Week 2 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Boilermakers have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Boilermakers have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Boilermakers' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under in Purdue games this season is one less point than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Hokies have one win against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Hokies have had one game (out of one) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, one fewer than the average total in this season's Virginia Tech contests.

Boilermakers vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 36 17 36 17 -- -- Purdue 35 39 35 39 -- --

