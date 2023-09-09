Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- batting .270 with two home runs, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 90 of 137 games this season (65.7%), with more than one hit on 47 occasions (34.3%).
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (13.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 60 of 137 games this year, and more than once 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Lars Nootbaar
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.277
|AVG
|.274
|.385
|OBP
|.348
|.462
|SLG
|.444
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|62/30
|6
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.