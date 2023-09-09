The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) play the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -310 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Notre Dame (-7) 50.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +225 -278 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

