Notre Dame vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) play the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-310
|+250
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-7)
|50.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.