The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the NC State Wolfpack (1-0). The point total is set at 50.5.

Notre Dame has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (49 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (3 points allowed per game). NC State is posting 364 total yards per contest on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 273 total yards per game (42nd-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Notre Dame vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Notre Dame to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Drew Pyne had 22 TD passes and six interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 2,021 yards (155.5 per game).

In addition, Pyne ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Audric Estime scored 11 touchdowns and accumulated 920 yards (70.8 per game).

Estime also had nine receptions for 135 yards and one TD.

Logan Diggs rushed for 821 yards (63.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Also, Diggs had 10 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer had 67 receptions for 809 yards (62.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Isaiah Foskey had 42 tackles, 10 TFL, and 10.5 sacks last year.

JD Bertrand had 77 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

Jack Kiser compiled 57 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks in 13 games a season ago.

Benjamin Morrison totaled six interceptions to go with 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended in 13 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.