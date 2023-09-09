Nolan Gorman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .234 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 66 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 19.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (39 of 115), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (37.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .274 AVG .197 .361 OBP .286 .537 SLG .428 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 77/25 4 SB 4

