The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) visit the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at SECU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Maryland ranks 42nd in points scored this year (38 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 6 points allowed per game. Charlotte ranks 79th in the FBS with 24 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by surrendering just 3 points per contest.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Maryland vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Maryland Charlotte 449 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (95th) 276 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (7th) 166 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (27th) 283 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125 (121st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 260 yards (260 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 28 rushing yards on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (58 per game), scoring one time.

Antwain Littleton has carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards (37 per game).

Corey Dyches' leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in five receptions totaling 57 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Octavian Smith Jr. has been the target of seven passes and compiled four receptions for 42 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has been a dual threat for Charlotte this season. He has 125 passing yards (125 per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 49 yards (49 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Durell Robinson, has carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards (71 per game) with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 49 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Bryce Kennon has caught two passes and compiled 46 receiving yards (46 per game) with one touchdown.

Randy Fields Jr.'s one catch (on one target) has netted him 11 yards (11 ypg).

