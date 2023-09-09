Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Thompson Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (4-5) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In five starts, Thompson has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 2.2 frames per outing.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Thompson's player props with BetMGM.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 76 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.367/.453 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 77 RBI (138 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .268/.356/.453 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.