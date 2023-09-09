The St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) will look to Nolan Arenado when they visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Carson Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 31, or 45.6%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 25-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (48.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have won in 49, or 48%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 36-37 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Lars Nootbaar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

