Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Carson Spiers starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are ninth-best in MLB action with 195 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

St. Louis ranks 15th in runs scored with 650 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Thompson (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Thompson is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Thompson heads into the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made 11 appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola

