The Ball State Cardinals (0-1) are overwhelming 42.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0). The game's point total is set at 52.5.

Georgia ranks 37th in total defense this year (260 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 559 total yards per game. Ball State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 16th-worst with 44 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective on offense, regstering 14 points per contest (108th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball State vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Georgia vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -42.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Ball State vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Ball State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ball State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Carson Steele piled up 1,591 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Steele contributed 163 yards and one touchdown on 28 grabs.

John Paddock suited up for 12 games last year, and accumulated 2,693 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 59.6% completion percentage.

Last year Jayshon Jackson reeled in 74 balls on 132 targets for 829 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Hunt was targeted 62 times leading to 46 catches, 498 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Last year Cole Pearce registered 56 tackles, nine TFL, five sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

With one interception to go with 64 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games, Jaquan Amos was a significant player on defense last season.

Clayton Coll registered 57 tackles and two sacks in 12 games.

Sidney Houston Jr. registered four sacks to go with four TFL and 39 tackles in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.