Ball State vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Our computer model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Ball State vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia (-42.5)
|Over (52.5)
|Georgia 53, Ball State 2
Ball State Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).
- The Cardinals have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).
- The average point total for the Ball State this year is 4.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs haven't won a game against the spread this year.
- Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 42.5-point favorites.
- Georgia games average 55.5 total points per game this season, 3.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|48.0
|7.0
|48.0
|7.0
|--
|--
|Ball State
|14.0
|44.0
|--
|--
|14.0
|44.0
