Tyler O'Neill vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Reds
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 41 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Andrew Knizner
- Click Here for Richie Palacios
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.236
|.336
|OBP
|.302
|.473
|SLG
|.377
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.