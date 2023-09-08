Richie Palacios is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 3 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Palacios has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (eight of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Palacios has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .300 AVG .429 .300 OBP .467 .350 SLG .714 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 2/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

