On Friday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .236 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gorman is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has driven in a run in 39 games this year (34.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .274 AVG .201 .361 OBP .291 .537 SLG .436 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 75/25 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings