Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Braves.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.
- In 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.254
|AVG
|.294
|.359
|OBP
|.396
|.405
|SLG
|.486
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/30
|K/BB
|44/29
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
