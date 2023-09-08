The Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (0-1) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Indiana has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking seventh-worst with 3 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 74th in the FBS (23 points allowed per game). With 217 total yards per game on offense, Indiana State ranks 95th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 52nd, surrendering 338 total yards per game.

Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Indiana Indiana State 153 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (96th) 380 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (49th) 71 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101 (76th) 82 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has recorded 58 yards (58 ypg) on 8-of-16 passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Christian Turner, has carried the ball seven times for 29 yards (29 per game).

This season, Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 11 times for 24 yards (24 per game).

Cam Camper's team-leading 35 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of six targets).

E.J. Williams has put up a 19-yard season so far, hauling in one pass on four targets.

DeQuece Carter has been the target of three passes and compiled one catch for 16 yards, an average of 16 yards per contest.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Gavin Screws has compiled 116 yards (116 yards per game) while completing 54.2% of his passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Olaes, has carried the ball nine times for 59 yards (59 per game).

Korbin Allen has rushed for 29 yards on five carries.

Dakota Caton paces his team with 70 receiving yards on six receptions.

Harry Van Dyne has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 25 yards (25 yards per game) this year.

Ethan Chambers' one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

