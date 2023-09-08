Friday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (8-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Cardinals have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (641 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule