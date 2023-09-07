After compiling 9.8 fantasy points last season (103rd among RBs), Zack Moss has an ADP of 863rd overall (129th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Moss on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Zack Moss Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 53.50 45.92 - Overall Rank 227 284 763 Position Rank 52 72 129

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Zack Moss 2022 Stats

Moss made an impact in the trenches last season, as he ran for 91 yards.

In his best performance last season, Moss finished with 18.1 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 versus the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the year, Moss ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards. That happened in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rep Moss and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zack Moss 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 1.6 6 15 0 0 Week 2 Titans 1.7 3 17 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5.2 4 46 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.6 3 6 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.7 1 7 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 0.7 2 7 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1.8 3 18 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 8.1 24 81 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 7.0 12 65 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 7.4 15 74 0 0 Week 18 Texans 18.1 18 114 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.