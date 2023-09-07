ACC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
If you are looking for information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 2, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Virginia Tech matchup, and taking NC State (+7.5) over Notre Dame on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 2 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: NC State +7.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: NC State by 16.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Appalachian State +17.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 8.5 points
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (FL) +4.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 3.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 ACC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - Purdue vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Total: 63.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 57 - Western Michigan vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Under 51 - Notre Dame vs. NC State
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Total: 41.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Clemson
|11-3 (8-0 ACC)
|33.2 / 20.9
|410.9 / 335.0
|North Carolina
|9-5 (6-2 ACC)
|34.4 / 30.8
|463.7 / 436.5
|Pittsburgh
|9-4 (5-3 ACC)
|31.3 / 24.3
|405.5 / 329.8
|Duke
|9-4 (5-3 ACC)
|32.8 / 22.1
|415.7 / 378.2
|Florida State
|10-3 (5-3 ACC)
|36.1 / 20.6
|484.2 / 321.8
|Louisville
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|26.9 / 19.2
|406.1 / 331.5
|NC State
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|24.3 / 19.2
|339.8 / 326.9
|Georgia Tech
|5-7 (4-4 ACC)
|17.2 / 28.4
|325.9 / 402.1
|Syracuse
|7-6 (4-4 ACC)
|27.7 / 23.1
|374.7 / 329.3
|Miami (FL)
|5-7 (3-5 ACC)
|23.6 / 26.8
|367.4 / 375.9
|Wake Forest
|8-5 (3-5 ACC)
|36.1 / 28.3
|443.3 / 404.2
|Boston College
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|17.8 / 30.3
|311.6 / 378.6
|Virginia Tech
|3-8 (1-6 ACC)
|19.3 / 24.7
|314.7 / 370.8
|Virginia
|3-7 (1-6 ACC)
|17.0 / 24.0
|344.0 / 357.5
