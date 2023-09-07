On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .246.
  • Edman is batting .375 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 23.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 51
.264 AVG .225
.320 OBP .299
.396 SLG .440
14 XBH 25
6 HR 6
27 RBI 15
34/14 K/BB 35/18
15 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves will send Fried (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
