What can we expect from Sam Ehlinger this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Indianapolis Colts QB and his season-long prospects.

Sam Ehlinger Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 35.62 2.35 - Overall Rank 282 675 910 Position Rank 44 87 97

Sam Ehlinger 2022 Stats

Last year Ehlinger racked up 573 yards passing (33.7 per game) with a 63.4% completion percentage (64-of-101), throwing for three TDs with three INTs.

In his best game last season, Ehlinger picked up 14.5 fantasy points -- 23-of-35 (65.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Ehlinger accumulated 6.0 fantasy points -- 15-of-29 (51.7%), 103 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 39 yards -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

Sam Ehlinger 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 Commanders 7.5 17-for-23 201 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.0 15-for-29 103 0 1 0 Week 17 @Giants 7.6 9-for-14 60 1 0 0 Week 18 Texans 14.5 23-for-35 209 2 2 0

