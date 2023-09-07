The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 89 of 135 games this year (65.9%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (34.8%).
  • In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (16.3%).
  • He has scored in 59 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 65
.277 AVG .278
.385 OBP .348
.462 SLG .452
25 XBH 24
12 HR 11
37 RBI 36
80/46 K/BB 58/28
6 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.