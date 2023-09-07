After compiling 5.9 fantasy points last season (154th among WRs), Mike Strachan has an ADP of 928th overall (244th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Mike Strachan Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.90 7.84 - Overall Rank 445 570 828 Position Rank 164 207 244

Mike Strachan 2022 Stats

Strachan also chipped in with three catches for 59 yards last year on nine targets. He posted 3.5 yards per tilt.

Strachan accumulated 3.6 fantasy points -- two catches, 36 yards -- in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

Mike Strachan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 3.6 2 2 36 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 2.3 3 1 23 0 Week 4 Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0

