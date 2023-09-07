Following a campaign in which he put up 19.3 fantasy points (49th among QBs), the Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 95th quarterback off the board this summer (901st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Malik Willis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.34 9.52 - Overall Rank 348 546 801 Position Rank 47 68 95

Malik Willis 2022 Stats

Willis collected 276 yards passing (16.2 per game) and a 50.8% completion rate last year (31-for-61), with zero TDs and three INTs.

He also had 123 rushing yards on 27 carries and one TD (7.2 yards per game).

Willis accumulated 10.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 99 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year (Week 16 versus the Houston Texans).

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos -- Willis finished with -2.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Malik Willis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 @Bills -0.2 1-for-4 6 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 1.4 6-for-10 55 0 1 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 7.2 5-for-16 80 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos -2.4 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 1.4 2-for-4 16 0 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.6 3-for-4 20 0 0 0 Week 16 Texans 10.3 14-for-23 99 0 2 1

