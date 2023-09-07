After amassing 1.7 fantasy points last season (181st among WRs), Juwann Winfree has an ADP of 566th overall (158th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Juwann Winfree Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.70 4.71 - Overall Rank 511 630 566 Position Rank 193 241 158

Juwann Winfree 2022 Stats

Last year, Winfree reeled in one passes (on four targets) for 17 yards, averaging 1.0 yards per tilt.

In Week 1 last season against the Minnesota Vikings, Winfree posted a season-high 1.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, 17 yards.

Juwann Winfree 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0

