Jonathan Ward 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Jonathan Ward a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Tennessee Titans RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Jonathan Ward Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|3.20
|10.04
|-
|Overall Rank
|482
|538
|977
|Position Rank
|114
|138
|169
Similar Players to Consider
|Myles Gaskin 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Salvon Ahmed 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Lamical Perine 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Jonathan Ward 2022 Stats
- Ward got zero carries last season and compiled 0 rushing yards (0.0 ypg).
Jonathan Ward 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|3.0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
