After amassing 49.2 fantasy points last season (33rd among TEs), Jelani Woods has an ADP of 236th overall (32nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Jelani Woods Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 49.20 63.14 - Overall Rank 240 232 236 Position Rank 32 25 32

Jelani Woods 2022 Stats

Woods drew 40 targets last season and turned them into 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.4 yards per tilt.

Woods accumulated 13.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 13 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.

Jelani Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chiefs 13.3 3 2 13 2 Week 4 Titans 3.3 1 1 33 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 8.7 3 2 27 1 Week 7 @Titans 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.2 3 1 2 0 Week 12 Steelers 9.8 9 8 98 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Vikings 3.6 1 1 36 0 Week 16 Chargers 4.3 5 3 43 0 Week 17 @Giants 1.9 4 3 19 0 Week 18 Texans 0.9 4 1 9 0

