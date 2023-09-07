Derrick Henry 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After racking up 269.8 fantasy points last season (second among RBs), Derrick Henry has an ADP of 12th overall (fifth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Derrick Henry Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|269.76
|219.52
|-
|Overall Rank
|14
|25
|12
|Position Rank
|3
|2
|5
Derrick Henry 2022 Stats
- Henry rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 carries, good for 90.5 rushing yards per game, and scored 13 TDs a year ago. He also averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 398 yards.
- In his best performance last year, Henry finished with 34.8 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 8 versus the Houston Texans.
- In Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Henry posted a season-low 3.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 11 carries, 30 yards.
Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|8.2
|21
|82
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8.5
|13
|25
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|20.3
|20
|85
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|20.7
|22
|114
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|25.2
|28
|102
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|13.8
|30
|128
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|34.8
|32
|219
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|23.5
|17
|115
|2
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6.7
|19
|53
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|23.4
|28
|87
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|11.7
|17
|38
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3.8
|11
|30
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|17.5
|17
|121
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|22.3
|21
|104
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|16.6
|23
|126
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|12.8
|30
|109
|0
|0
