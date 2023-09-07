The Indianapolis Colts have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-longest in the NFL as of September 7.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and twice away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Click here to read about Pittman's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

Should you draft McKenzie in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Is Pierce worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin compiled 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

Odds are current as of September 7 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.