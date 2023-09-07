Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready for a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 436 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 636 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-10) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, Aug. 28, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on eight hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Wainwright has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer

