The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field at Truist Park against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The Cardinals are +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-300). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +230 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -110 -110

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time. St. Louis games have gone over the total four times in a row, and the average total in this span was 9.6 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 26 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 136 games with a total.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 2-7-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 30-38 27-21 34-56 46-57 15-20

