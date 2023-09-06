On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
  • Contreras has recorded a hit in 66 of 114 games this season (57.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 35 games this year (30.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year (39 of 114), with two or more runs nine times (7.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.260 AVG .242
.345 OBP .345
.445 SLG .429
21 XBH 21
8 HR 8
26 RBI 29
51/21 K/BB 57/24
5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
