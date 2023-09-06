Lars Nootbaar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .275.
- Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.254
|AVG
|.295
|.359
|OBP
|.393
|.405
|SLG
|.491
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/30
|K/BB
|44/27
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.