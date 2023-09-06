In the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) takes on Alexander Zverev (No. 12).

In this Quarterfinal match, Alcaraz is favored (-450) versus Zverev (+325) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev -450 Odds to Win Match +325 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.5% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

Alcaraz took down Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Zverev will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 6-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Alcaraz has played 25.7 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 75 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches) while winning 56.6% of games.

In his 58 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zverev is averaging 25.7 games per match (36.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Zverev has played 24 matches and averaged 28.3 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

When playing against Alcaraz, Zverev has a 3-2 record. They last met in the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open, on May 2, 2023, which was a 6-1, 6-2 win for Alcaraz.

Zverev and Alcaraz have played 12 total sets, with Zverev taking seven of them and Alcaraz five.

In 108 total games played against the other, Alcaraz and Zverev have each claimed 54.

Zverev and Alcaraz have matched up five times, and they have averaged 21.6 games and 2.4 sets per match.

