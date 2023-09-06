Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 625 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (5-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas - 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez

