The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Cardinals have +240 odds to upset. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past three contests has been 9.8, a streak during which the Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 25 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 65 of its 135 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 29-38 27-21 33-56 45-57 15-20

