The Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (66-72) host the Minnesota Twins (72-66)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -122 +103 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) host the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -178 +149 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (72-68) take on the Seattle Mariners (77-60)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 89 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -152 +130 10

The Miami Marlins (70-67) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52)

The Dodgers will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.356 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.356 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.316 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -146 +123 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) face the Boston Red Sox (72-66)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -159 +136 8

The New York Yankees (68-69) play host to the Detroit Tigers (63-74)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)

NYY Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -250 +204 8

The Washington Nationals (62-76) face the New York Mets (63-74)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.249 AVG, 25 HR, 81 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

The Atlanta Braves (90-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 32 HR, 85 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 32 HR, 85 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

ATL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -198 +166 10.5

The Chicago Cubs (74-64) host the San Francisco Giants (70-68)

The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

CHC Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -134 +113 10.5

The Kansas City Royals (43-96) play host to the Chicago White Sox (53-85)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

KC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -125 +105 9.5

The Texas Rangers (76-61) take on the Houston Astros (78-61)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)

HOU Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Los Angeles Angels (64-74) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (86-51)

The Orioles will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -170 +144 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) face the Colorado Rockies (50-87)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -211 +175 9

The San Diego Padres (65-74) play the Philadelphia Phillies (76-61)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.193 AVG, 40 HR, 89 RBI)

SD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Oakland Athletics (42-96) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (76-62)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -187 +157 8

