On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Kelsey Mitchell (ninth, 18.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.5) -- match up when the Indiana Fever (12-25) host the Chicago Sky (15-22) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Sky matchup.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Fever have covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky have covered 17 times in 36 games with a spread this year.

Indiana is 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Chicago is 11-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 18 out of the Fever's 36 games have hit the over.

In the Sky's 36 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

